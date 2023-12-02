125,310 Shares in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group during the second quarter worth $32,000.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAWW remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,065. SunCar Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

