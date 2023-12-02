12,948 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 5.8 %

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 1,612,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.47. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

