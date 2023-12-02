150,000 Shares in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:ALCYW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

