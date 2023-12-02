150,000 Shares in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Trading Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ:ALCYW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.62.
Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile
