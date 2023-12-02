1,751 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,321,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.69. 305,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,802. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.22. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $243.48.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.