1,786,816 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,786,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,825,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.22% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,163. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

