18,002 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 98,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

