1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 4,656 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $31,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $89,056,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

