1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 145,165 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Centene worth $40,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 0.7% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Centene by 5.2% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

