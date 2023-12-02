1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $54,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $225.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

