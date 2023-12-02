1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $32.13 Million Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.72% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $32,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $329,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SIL opened at $28.33 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $941.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

