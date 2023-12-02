1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $36.38 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 38.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,626,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,678,246 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $36,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,336,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.84.

KGC stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.98. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

