1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $43.17 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,929,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CAE were worth $43,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CAE opened at $20.43 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
