1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.66% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $32,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

