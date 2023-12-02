1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 39,400 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Camden Property Trust worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

