1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,713 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $49,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

