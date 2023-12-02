1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $421.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $422.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

