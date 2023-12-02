19,005 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of WD-40 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,289,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 216,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.83. 76,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,868. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $157.52 and a 12-month high of $245.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.36.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

