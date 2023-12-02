2,792 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Crocs Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. 1,697,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,253. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

