28,125 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LI. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Li Auto by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

Li Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $36.30 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

