28,388 Shares in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expensify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Insider Activity

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 263,333 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $1,042,798.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,059.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 263,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $1,042,798.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,059.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $47,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,677.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,789. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expensify Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of EXFY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 627,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expensify

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.