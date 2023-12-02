28,800 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $10.84. 4,721,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,568. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

