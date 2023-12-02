29,826 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Purchased by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KT by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in KT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in KT by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of KT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

