2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,180 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.32% of 2U worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 2U alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

2U Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,418. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

(Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.