30,311 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in US Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $44.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

