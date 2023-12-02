31,594 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 469.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after buying an additional 1,127,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $35,057,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth about $27,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

