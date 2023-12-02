3,160 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

