3,262 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boot Barn by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boot Barn by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,870,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.45. 959,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,066. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.