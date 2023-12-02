3,310 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

THOR Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

THO stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.