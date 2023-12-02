35,400 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Ashland at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Stock Up 3.0 %

Ashland stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 47.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.