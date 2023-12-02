39,364 Shares in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter worth $37,005,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter worth $311,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter worth $8,525,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter worth $2,809,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter worth $482,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

ATS stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. 39,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATS Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

