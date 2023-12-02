41,047 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after buying an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 815,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RealReal by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 930,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RealReal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 94,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of RealReal stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,430. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

View Our Latest Report on REAL

RealReal Company Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.