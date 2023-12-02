43,861 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,386,000 after buying an additional 328,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,928,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 419,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vista Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIST shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.00. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $33.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

