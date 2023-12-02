69,049 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,038,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.33. 172,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,852. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

