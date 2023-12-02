7,520 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Trex by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 20.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 902,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,762. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TREX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

