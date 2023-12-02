8,942 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Mizuho decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,773. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.