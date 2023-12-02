89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of 89bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $635.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. 89bio’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 89bio during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

