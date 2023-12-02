AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 780,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARHUF opened at $19.26 on Friday. AAK AB has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, and fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care categories.

