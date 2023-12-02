Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($2.96) million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

