Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period.

Get Abrdn World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:THW opened at $11.45 on Friday. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.