Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $7.05-7.20 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

