Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $539.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.