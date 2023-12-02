Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE WMS traded up $4.36 on Friday, reaching $125.47. The stock had a trading volume of 475,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $134.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $6,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 964,369 shares in the company, valued at $123,699,611.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,327 shares of company stock worth $26,263,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

