Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 12,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 364,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 135,971 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,327 shares of company stock valued at $26,263,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.47. The stock had a trading volume of 475,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,740. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

