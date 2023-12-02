Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$13.75 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.53.

Shares of AAV opened at C$9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.0305499 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

