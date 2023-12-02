Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 34.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after acquiring an additional 81,186 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

