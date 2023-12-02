Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AIPUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0819 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $16.49 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airports of Thailand Public
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.