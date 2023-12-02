Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,713 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Akoustis Technologies worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 984,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 965,177 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 576,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,828. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

