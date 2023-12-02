Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 406,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 91,076 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 267,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,604,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,566,000 after buying an additional 487,168 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,131,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AGI. Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.