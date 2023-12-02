Albertsons Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 12,800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 401% compared to the average volume of 2,557 call options.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACI opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,146 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

