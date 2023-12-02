Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Holdings Raised by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.05% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 52.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,352,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth about $907,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

ALEX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 300,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.